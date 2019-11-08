Legislature Aims to Fix Audit Law Requiring Criminal Probe

BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota legislative leaders say they will fix laws that require criminal investigations into some audit findings that may be the result of an unintentional mistake.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner calls it an “issue that needs to be resolved.”

Wardner says the solution could be as easy as amending language within existing laws to allow for more discretion in criminal investigations.

Auditor Joshua Gallion says that some recent audits may have resulted in “unintended consequences” of potential criminal charges. But he says he’s obliged to report alleged wrongdoing found in audits to the attorney general’s office, which also is required to investigate under state law.

Gallion says he’s not opposed to making some “adjustments” in the law.