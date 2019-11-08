USDA Approves North Dakota Disaster Designation

USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue approved disaster relief for 47 counties in North Dakota.

USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey joined both of North Dakota’s Senators and Governor Burgum to talk with local producers in Argusville.

“You don’t need to drive too far from the scene to see wheat fields still out in the field; there is barley still out there, edible beans are a struggle to get out,” ND Soybean Growers Spencer Endrud said.

They’re hoping that things can start to get better through disaster relief funds, but they are also being encouraged to evaluate their finances for their farm.

“I have talked a lot of guys off the ledge wondering what are we going to do, how are we going to get through this, where are we going to go you know your best friend shouldn’t be your best friend your best friend should be your banker,” Red River Valley Sugar Beet Growers Dan Youngren said.

To further efforts to help aid the state is hoping to get a presidential disaster declaration to repair some of the damages done from flooding.

“That goes beyond the farmers to see the other impacts now due to flooding and be prepared for the spring,” North Dakota Senator John Hoeven said.

On the Federal level, they’re hoping to get a deal brokered through with China will get farmers to access to more buyers.

“The real solution is access to markets, and that’s what those trade agreements are all about that’s what these guys want. You can ask any one of them. That’s what they want,” Senator Hoeven said.

For Randy Melvin, who is the President Of The North Dakota Corn Growers, says he’s optimistic that those markets opening up will make a difference.

“They meet the dollars that they pledged in some of the trade negotiations. I still think they will be a viable market,” President North Dakota Corn Growers Randy Melvin.

Melvin says that North Dakota farmers are resilient and will be able to weather the challenges facing them.

“Be careful out there. It’s a time when accidents can happen quickly, and we just want AG producers to make it through it, and we’ll get through today and get through this fall and live for another day, and hopefully, next year is better,” Melvin said.