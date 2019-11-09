Barnesville Football Earns a Spot in the Class AA Semifinals with Win Over Osakis

The Trojans defeated the Silverstreaks 28-6

MOORHEAD, Minn. — In the Class AA quarterfinals, Barnesville high school football continued it’s dominant 2019 season with a 28-6 win over Osakis.

Trojans quarterback Adam Tonsfeldt led the way for Barnesville with three rushing touchdowns and 228 yards. The junior also threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Hunter Zenzen in the second quarter.

The Trojans advance to the semifinals game on Friday. There they will meet the four time defending State Champions, Caledonia – the same school that defeated Barnesville in last year’s finals matchup.