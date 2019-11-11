Police investigating man who broke into UND sorority

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Police are looking for a man who broke into a University of North Dakota sorority.

UND Police Officers were sent to the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority at 3300 University Avenue for a reported burglary around 5:30 Monday morning. The department says a man was seen taking pictures inside the house and ran.

He’s described as being between 5’5″ and 5’8″ tall and wearing a dark hoodie.

If anyone knows anything about what happened they’re asked to call UND Police at 701-777-3491.