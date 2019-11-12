First Finalist For President of UND Visits Campus

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND has started hosting the 6 finalists to become the next president of the university.

Dr. Robert Marley is the first candidate to stop at the UND campus to speak to students and staff about issues the university faces.

Marley is the Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost for Academic Affairs of the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

On his first day, he met with faculty and campus executives about things that are challenging them and how he might be able to help.

He says he’s excited to bring ideas that have and have not worked in the past and see how it would work to move the institution forward.

Marley also spoke about retention and how he’s planning on keeping students through the four years of their college careers.

“More hands-on learning, involvement in research laboratories, employment on campus, first and second year mentoring program, or ways in which they can promote year to year progression to the degree program,” said Marley.

He will be meeting with students and staff Wednesday at the UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

A decision on the next president is expected in early December.

The last president, Mark Kennedy, left in June for the same role at the University of Colorado.