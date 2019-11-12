Karl’s TV & Appliance in Fargo Wants Your Used Wheelchairs, Crutches and Canes

FARGO, N.D. — Karl’s TV & Appliance has partnered with Hope Haven International Ministries for the regional wheelchair drive.

The donated items will be sent to one of many volunteer facilities to be refurbished.

They are then sent to developing countries and handed out at no cost.

“Supply, you know, needed equipment to people in areas where they don’t have the ability to do that, and they will be refurbished and sized to their needs too. They’re actually sending volunteers and therapists out to the locations to make sure that they fit the recipient,” says store manager Chad Herr.

You can drop off items at Karl’s through the end of the year.

Power wheelchairs and wooden canes are not accepted in the drive.