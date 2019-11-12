Vehicle Fire Causes Section of I-94 to Close

A flat-bed trailer hauling square hay bales had caught fire.

1/2

2/2

UPDATE: One eastbound lane has been opened and traffic is no longer being rerouted.

Glen Ullin, N.D.–The eastbound lanes on Interstate 94 near Exit 110 have been closed since 7:45 Tuesday morning due to a vehicle fire.

The Glen Ullin Fire Department received reports of a vehicle on fire and discovered a flat-bed trailer hauling square hay bales had caught fire.

The semi was unhooked from the trailer and the trailer was left on the south shoulder of the eastbound lane.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Traffic is being rerouted south at Exit 110 on Highway 49 toward County Road 139. Motorists will then need to travel east to 60th Avenue and then turn north to get back to I-94.