Dakota Specialty Milling Celebrates 50 Years

The Fargo–based company meets the demand for specialty grain–based mixes and ingredients.

FARGO N.D. — A North Dakota business is celebrating 50 years of success in the agriculture industry.

Dakota Specialty Milling is having its 50th year celebration for both current and past employees.

The Fargo–based company meets the demand for specialty grain–based mixes and ingredients.

An open house at Fargo Air Museum was spread all across the floor with pictures and signage celebrating the company’s history.

“The hard work growing the business and growing all the different operations inside Fargo North Dakota and we have some vendors coming and some customers and a lot of the employees are coming so just a day to celebrate being here for 50 years,” Dakota Specialty Milling CEO Peter Matthaei said.

He says one of the reasons they have been so successful in Fargo is because of the great business climate, support from the state and their partners.