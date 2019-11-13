Elton John Coming To Fargo

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will play the Fargodome on Saturday, June 13.

FARGO, ND — A rock legend is coming to Fargo.

Elton John added Fargo to this 2020 North America dates.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased on EltonJohn.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in advance of the general public on-sale beginning Thursday, November 14 at 10am local time through Monday, November 18 at 10pm local time.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Thursday, November 14 at 10am local time.

These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton John’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, custom merchandise and much more.