High-Risk Sex Offender Moves to Wheatland

Tina Haws now lives at 4404 147th Avenue Southeast

CASS COUNTY, N.D — Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a high-risk sex offender has moved.

Tina Haws now lives at 4404 147th Avenue Southeast in Wheatland, North Dakota.

The 38-year-old has offenses from 1999 where a 14-year-old girl was involved and again in 2012, where the victims were both male and female teens.

Both times, Haws provided alcohol to the victims.

She is registered as a sex offender for life.