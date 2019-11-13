High-Risk Sex Offender Moves to Wheatland
Tina Haws now lives at 4404 147th Avenue Southeast
CASS COUNTY, N.D — Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a high-risk sex offender has moved.
Tina Haws now lives at 4404 147th Avenue Southeast in Wheatland, North Dakota.
The 38-year-old has offenses from 1999 where a 14-year-old girl was involved and again in 2012, where the victims were both male and female teens.
Both times, Haws provided alcohol to the victims.
She is registered as a sex offender for life.