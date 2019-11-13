Man Who Drowned In Goose River Possibly Trying To Save Dog

PORTLAND, N.D. — A man who drowned in the Goose River in Portland, North Dakota on Sunday may have been trying to rescue his dog, according to authorities.

Searchers recovered the body of 59-year old Kelly Lipsiea in an open area of water on the iced-over river.

A deputy was called to the park on a report of a vehicle that was running with the driver’s door open.

A search also found some personal items along the riverbank near where Lipsiea went through the ice.

An autopsy is being done in Grand Forks.