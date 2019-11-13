Second Finalist for President of UND Tours the Campus

Dr. Staben toured the campus and spoke to students and staff about the future of the university

GRAND FORKS, N.D.- Dr. Chuck Staben served as President of the University of Idaho from 2014 to June of this year.

He says he feels that he still has a lot to do in higher education.

Staben says he would be able to help with student retention.

He had good success increasing the graduation rate as a provost at the University of South Dakota.

“You need to look at who’s not being retained, why aren’t they retained, what can be done to help them be retained. Some of the things that may be important can range from course scheduling to advising to student services, where are they located, how accessible they are,” he says.

A total of 6 finalists will visit the campus before a new president is announced in early December.

Former president Mark Kennedy left in June for the University of Colorado.