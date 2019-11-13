UND Hockey Faces Road Test Against No. 1 Denver

The Fighting Hawks have won all seven of their games at home this season, but have yet to win on the road

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota hockey has had no trouble at home this season. They have won all seven games they have played at the Ralph Engelstad Arena and their only lose and tie this year came in their only road series at Mankate.

After a five game home stand, the fighting hawks are back on the road where things get even more difficult as they travel to take on No. 1 Denver.

“We did a good job of ramping up the early part of the season here on the competition side,” coach Brad Berry said. “It gets tougher this weekend. Six of our last eight games before the first half closes are on the road and that is one thing we want to do is try to improve on our road record from last year.”

“The last few years its been a rivalry just because the teams are always strong teams,” freshman forward Harrison Blaisdell said. “Denver has been really good through the past few years so I think just going in there you really have to be prepared. It’s probably our toughest test yet. We did play Mankato and that was a hard building to play in, but going into Denver it is going to be tough.”

“We got to stick to what we do best,” sophomore forward Mark Senden said. “Play with that little bit of swagger, confidence, we know we can take down these teams. We are a top team in the country and we just got to prove it every single day now and playing these high end teams in the NCHC will be great for us.”

In the four games UND played at Denver last season, they finished with an 0-3-1 record. The Pioneers were at the hands of knocking North Dakota out of the playoffs in first round of the NCHC tournament.