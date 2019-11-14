UND Presidential candidate Dr. David Rosowsky sees “enormous potential” in the university

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A candidate for President of University of North Dakota brings his knowledge of engineering and leading departments to the table.

Dr. David Rosowsky is a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Vermont. He also spent six years as Provost and Senior Vice President there.

Dr. Rosowsky believes UND is poised to meet the needs of quality education. He says if he’s hired, he would be commit to leading the university for some time and raise his children in Grand Forks.

“I think there’s enormous potential between and across the colleges and schools here and I see no reason that if the faculty are engaged and excited about getting there that they can achieve the same sort of visibility as the program in aviation,” Dr. Rosowsky said.

Six finalists are being interviewed on campus before a new president is announced in December.