Arrest Made In Fargo Death

Thanks to a tip, our patrol officers located the suspect at another apartment, where he was taken into custody.

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police made an arrest in a murder investigation.

According to the Fargo Police Department Facebook page, Yesterday morning, our officers were called to Pioneer Manor, 201 11 St N, because of a male calling for help from his apartment. Officers found Duane Darling with injuries that appeared to be caused by an assault.

Darling was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officers and Detectives gathered evidence throughout the day and were able to determine that Darrell Peterson was the suspect in the crime.

Thanks to a tip, our patrol officers located Peterson at another apartment, where he was taken into custody.

After reviewing evidence and the statements he made during his interview, Peterson was arrested for Class AA Murder.

At this time, it appears that Darling and Peterson knew each other, and this was not a random crime. Fargo detectives will continue to work on this case and provide any additional evidence to the Cass County States Attorney to assist in prosecution of the crime.

(Original Story)

FARGO, N.D. — The victim of an assault in north Fargo has died and police say they have located a person of interest.

Police have identified the victim as 64-year-old Duane Darling of Fargo.

They were called just before 7 a.m. to Pioneer Manor at 201 11th Street North.

Police say that when officers arrived they found a man bleeding from the head.

Darling was taken by ambulance to a Fargo hospital where he later died.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this case to call them.

You can call the tip line at 701.241.5777 or text a tip to 701.730.8888.