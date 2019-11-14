Cass County Sheriff Warns Public of Phone Scam

The Sheriff's Office is not aware of anyone that has fallen victim to the scam.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of a scam sweeping through the F-M area.

The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are “spoofing” their phone number and making it look as if phone calls are coming from a legitimate source.

One individual told the Sheriff’s Office the scammer advised them that they were from the Social Security Administration and the individual had an active warrant.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens they they will never request bond payment over the phone or in any form other than cash.

Anyone concerned about the validity of an active warrant is encouraged to call the Cass County warrant division at 701-241-1283.

