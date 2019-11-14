JDRF Celebrates the Teams That Were Able to Raise the Most Money

The One Walk in September raised over 107,000 dollars for type 1 diabetes research

FARGO, N.D. — In September they walked to increase awareness about type 1 diabetes.

Now JDRF celebrates the teams that were able to raise the most money.

Teams that raised one thousand dollars or more met at Happy Joe’s in Fargo for pizza and arcade games.

Awards were handed out to members of each team who have been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

The event also serves as a great way for those with the condition to be able to connect with others going through the same thing.

“The walk is a great event to raise awareness overall and this a great event for us to get together as a group and just get together with other people that are going through the same thing, who are experiencing the same things you are,” says JDRF walk committee member Jon Erdmann.