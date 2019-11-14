KISS To Bring “End of the Road” Tour To Alerus Center

Their last performance will be in July 2021 in New York City

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The rumors are true!

KISS is coming to Grand Forks as part of the band’s “End of the Road” tour.

They will rock Alerus Center on Saturday, February 22.

Tickets to the general public go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and start at $42.50.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

