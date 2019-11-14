Man Charged in Death of Fargo Hair Stylist Pleads Not Guilty

Further court action has been scheduled for January.

WEST FARGO, N.D.– A West Fargo man charged in the death of a well-known Fargo hair stylist has pleaded not guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

Thirty-four-year-old Daniel Dalpozzo was driving when he slammed into a parked pickup in June 2018.

The passenger, 38-year-old Johnny Grey, died at the scene.

Dalpozzo admitted to drinking before the crash, but told investigators he had no memory of what happened. Police say Dalpozzo’s blood-alcohol level was more than twice the limit.

