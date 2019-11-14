Salvation Army starts out season of giving with red kettle campaign

FARGO, N.D. – The Salvation Army kicked off another Red Kettle Campaign with a big event at West Acres Mall.

You can watch for those little red kettle spread out across the metro.

The campaign’s goal is to raise $900,000 to help continue The Salvation Army’s services to members of our community in need. Last year, they raised over $1.2 million.

The event also included a special presentation by our own Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec.

“It’s a great opportunity for us every day to change people’s lives. It’s an opportunity for us to work with agencies and make connections with folks that we can really work on getting people kind of re-established and stable for the long term,” Salvation Army Maj. Jerry O’Neil said.

A $3,000 donation from West Acres helped to kickoff the giving season.