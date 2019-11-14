The Harlem Globetrotters Break More Records And Plan Red River Valley Stops

They Will Be In Fargo And Grand Forks In January

FARGO, N.D. — The Harlem Globetrotters are celebrating adding six new Guinness World Records titles to their long record of accomplishments by coming to Fargo and Grand Forks.

You can catch the team in action on Friday, January 3 at Scheels Arena and Saturday, January 4th at Alerus Center.

The Globetrotters now hold 22 titles.

One of their latest is for the most bounced basketball figure eight moves blindfolded in one minute.

It was set by guard Wham Middleton with 63.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.