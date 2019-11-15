Fargo officer injured, man arrested after downtown shooting

Police Chief David Todd says their main priority is to make sure Sergeant Ysteboe fully recovers.

FARGO, N.D.- At 3:58 am police officers were dispatched to Radisson Hotel in Downtown Fargo on the report of a man with a gun.

“Upon arrival, an officer reported seeing a green laser being pointed in all sorts of different directions. The officer saw a male holding a gun with a laser outside in front of the entrance of the Radisson Hotel,” says says Fargo Police Chief David Todd.

Officials identified the man as 54 year–old Henry Isalle Aiken from Fargo.

Aiken fired one shot towards police officers and then additional shots towards the Radisson lobby. He then proceeded to go into the lobby and police officers quickly took him into custody.

“Once we had him in custody, he appeared to be confused and in crisis. He was transported to the hospital by officers to be cleared and then taken to the Cass County Jail,” says Todd.

Fargo Police Sergeant Matthew Ysteboe accidentally shot himself in the arm while taking cover.

“The injury is serious, but not life threatening. Sergeant Matt Ysteboe was transported to Sanford Hospital via F–M Ambulance,” he says.

Stg. Yestboe has been in the department since December 2001 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2016.

Officials say Aicken’s vehicle crashed in front of the Gate City Bank building.

They believe the crash happened first, and then Aicken made his way to the front of the Radisson Hotel.

Allen Johnson works as Milkman for Class Clay and does daily stops downtown.

“On the radio they were talking about how everything was blocked in downtown,” says Johnson.

His wife even gave him a heads up to be careful.

“I told her, well when I get there I’ll see what happens,” he adds.

Aiken is awaiting Aggravated Reckless Endangerment charges.