Get Paid $1,000 To Watch Hallmark Movies

Century Link Paying Someone To Watch 24 Hallmark Movies In 12 Days

If you love binge-watching cheesy Christmas movies, this company may have your dream job

CenturyLinkQuote is looking for someone to watch 24 Hallmark Channel Christmas movies in 12 days.

If you can conquer the challenge, you’ll get $1,000

The company will also send you a movie marathon kit, complete with packets of hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, and a boatload of Hallmark swag.

All you have to do is complete the task by Christmas Day and document your movie journey on social media.

Hallmark fans have until December 6th to apply for the gig online.

Click here to apply.