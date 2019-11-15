Kidder County Claims First 9-man State Championship with Win over Cavalier

FARGO, N.D. — Kidder County claimed it’s first even State Championship on Friday morning, downing Cavalier 54-32.

The Wolves went on a 22-0 run to start the game, but the Tornadoes had an answer. Cavaliers scored 16 points quickly after that to get it within a score.

The Tornadoes took their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter thanks to a touchdown from Tanner Urlaub that made it 32-30.

Kidder County answered with 24 fourth quarter points to put it away and secure the co-op’s first ever State Championship.