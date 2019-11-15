Special Education Teacher Placed on Leave for Allegedly Hitting Student

FARGO, N.D.–An Early Childhood Special Education teacher at Centennial Elementary has been put on administrative leave for allegedly hitting a student.

An administrator at the school received a report of a negative interaction between a teacher and a student on November 12.

Centennial Elementary administration and the Fargo Police Department are investigating the allegation. The teacher will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

The Early Childhood Special Education program serves students ages three to kindergarten entrance age who meet a certain criteria involving developmental delays.