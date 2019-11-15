West Fargo business celebrates National Bundt Day with free food

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Many people’s sweet teeth were satisfied at a West Fargo business for free.

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrated National Bundt Day. The first 22 customers at 11:15 got free bundtlets for a year. That specific number was in honor of the chain’s 22nd year in business.

Everyone else got free confetti bundtlets.

“It’s been great. The community has been great. We’ve been getting out there and doing a lot of events and getting the brand out there. We love having it in Fargo and everyone seems to enjoy it,” Co-Owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes West Fargo Jenna Larson said.

300 stores took part in the bundt bash nationwide.