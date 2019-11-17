BIO Girls West Fargo Hosts Charity Class at Orange Theory Fitness

The collaboration is an effort to raise money for the BIO Girls West Fargo site

FARGO, N.D. — This may seem like a typical workout class at first glance.

But the reward for the 20 participants getting their sweat is much bigger than burning calories.

Orange Theory Fitness in Fargo is collaborating with BIO Girls for a charity class to help fund the non–profit’s new West Fargo location.

It’s a 12–dollar class for anyone in the community to participate in, and any funds paid above the class cost is going directly to the BIO Girls organization.

“We work with 7 to 12–year–old girls in the community to help build their self–esteem, confidence and kindness to others, basically, through self–empowerment and empowerment to others,” says BIO Girls West Fargo Site Director Karli Moch.

The 12–week program is so popular that even with multiple locations across the metro already open, it’s getting in more applicants than there’s space for.

“It is a really growing organization within the community, and so having an additional site to offer this to the girls in our area is pretty impressive,” says Moch.

BIO Girls focuses specifically on non–competitive physical activities, which is why Moch says Orange Theory is the perfect collaborator.

“It’s just a group activity, and kind of, you know, working together as teams and partners, and we just thought it’d be a really good exercise and thing for the community to get together and support BIO Girls.”

One fitness coach says giving back is simply the Orange Theory way.

“I love to help out the community. It’s so much fun to be able to see what you can give back and seeing it change the Fargo–Moorhead area, and even like the food bank that we do this month. The 1st through the 23rd, we’re donating food to the Emergency Food Bank, and just seeing that huge change just from being able to donate a couple cans of food from every client — it’s just, seeing that huge change in Fargo–Moorhead that I think is very fun to watch,” says Orange Theory Fitness coach Austin Mensing.

They both say collaborations like these across the metro are what make the F–M community so special.

BIO Girls also has locations in South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa.