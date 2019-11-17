Major Television Network Show In Town

Its cast filmed an episode at the Boiler Room in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — A major television network show made a pit stop at the Boiler Room in Fargo.

Details on which show it is and an episode release date will be revealed to the public in the next month or so.

Until then, it has to be kept private for legal reasons.

This is the first time the Boiler Room has been involved in the filming of a show like this.

The co–owner says operating the restaurant with a film crew there was a bit challenging, but it’s well worth it.

“You know, I think any time we can create awareness, it’s a good thing. We’ve got a lot of really great restaurants in this community, really great sites in this community, it’s a great tourist destination, and hopefully that message gets out and people are excited to come try it,” says Boiler Room co-owner Dan Hurder.

Staff members and about 30 customers were also able to participate in the filming of the show.