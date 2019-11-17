NDSU Volleyball Grabs Last Home Match Against Oral Roberts

FARGO, N.D. – Syra Tanchin matched her career-high 17 kills for a second consecutive match, Emily Halverson hit .444 with 14 kills, and Kaylee Hanger lead the way defensively with 14 kills as North Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 3-1 (25-21, 20-25, 26-24, 25-19) in a Summit League volleyball match played Sunday, Nov. 17, before a crowd of 568 in the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

NDSU (13-15, 8-8 SL) takes the season series with ORU. The Bison will be back in action on Friday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. Central Time against Omaha in the Summit League tournament quarterfinals in Denver, Colo.

Tanchin and Halverson led a group of five NDSU players with double-figure kills. Allie Mauch had 12 kills, Alexis Bachmeier filled the stat sheet with 10 kills and 8 digs, and Bella Lien added 10 kills and 6 blocks.

Abbi Klos , the lone senior for the Bison, finished with 9 digs in her final home match at Benson Bunker Fieldhouse. Kelly Johnson had 29 assists, while Kalli Hegerle had 27 assists, along with 4 blocks and 4 kills.

Oral Roberts (8-22, 4-12 SL) were led by Sakira Lacour, who provided 13 kills and 3 blocks, while hitting .444 for the Golden Eagles. Katrina Mikulic added 13 kills and 11 digs, and Cece Madison combined with Sarah Thiessen for 30 digs, 15 each. Sylvia Lawson had a match-high 45 assists.

North Dakota State outhit ORU .323 to .237, and held a 7-3 advantage in team blocks, while Oral Roberts led 7-3 in service aces.