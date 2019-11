Ada-Borup’s Brogen Wins High School Play of the Week

Brogen's Kick Return Touchdown Against Underwood Takes Home the Win

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week is Ada Borup’s Brady Brogen.

Brogen returned a kick off for a touchdown en route to the win over Underwood.

Congrats to Brogen and the Cougars for taking home this week’s win.