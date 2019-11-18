Dr. Laurie Nichols brings presidential experience to search for UND President

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Dr. Laurie Nichols is the only female finalist for UND President.

She has a history of leading colleges. Nichols is the interim President of Black Hills State University in South Dakota. She served in the same position at Northern State University in Aberdeen.

She was the first woman President of the University of Wyoming. Her contract there was not renewed. The Casper Star Tribune reports an outside law firm investigated her at the direction of Wyoming’s board of trustees. Nichols was shocked to learn she wouldn’t keep her job and says she didn’t have any scandals.

The South Dakota native says one issue needs to be addressed at UND.

“I think there’s been a couple of years of slide in enrollment at the university and that’s probably enough to recognize that this is getting to be a little bit of a trend and we’ve got to get it reversed.”

Nichols says an important leadership strategy is to meet people in person and build relationships.

Six finalists remain in the running for UND President. A decision on the next president is expected in early December.