Fargo Police Officer Recovering after Surgery from Gunshot Wound

The Fargo Police Department wants to thank the F-M community for their prayers and support.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department says Sgt. Matthew Ysteboe’s surgery went well and he is recovering at home.

Sgt. Ysteboe was flown to North Memorial Hospital in Minneapolis to undergo surgery after he accidentally fired his rifle during a call where a man shot at police.

They say Sgt. Ysteboe will know more about his recovery time after his doctors appointment next week.

