Fargo’s Lewis & Clark Elementary back running after evacuation

FARGO, N.D. – Lewis and Clark Elementary has reopened after Xcel Energy and the Fargo Fire Department investigated a smell in the school.

Fargo Public Schools says officials determined the odor is not hazardous and the building is safe. It’s believed the smell came from a malfunctioned sump pump that has been replaced.

Students and staff were evacuated to Fargo South High School have been brought back into the school.

The district says no students or staff had any medical issues in connection with the smell.