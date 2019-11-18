LIVE: Christmas Gift Drive With Golden Drive

Group Collecting Toys And Supplies To Give Kids Experiencing Homelessness At Happy Holiday Season

Help kids experiencing homelessness in our region have a merry and bright holiday season.

Golden Drive is collecting new toys and supplies at locations throughout the metro, including KVRR studios at 4015 9th Ave, S. in Fargo.

Organizer Sue Baron says the supplies are often more important than toys for Christmas.

They’re collecting items like clothes, winter gear and baby items.

They can provide a lot of comfort for kids during the holidays.

Baron says, “There’s no normality when you’re homeless, and so if there’s anything that we can do to help them, just to better each day of their life and hopefully be housed.”

Golden Drive is collecting items through December 7th.

They will distribute them on December 13th.

Click here for more information.