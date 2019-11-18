Monday Match: Josh and Welsere

They have been matched for 7 years.

1/3

2/3

3/3

It’s time for our Monday match when we highlight Bigs and Littles paired through Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center.

This week’s match is Josh and Welsere.

They have been matched for 7 years, starting when Welsere was in second grade.

They especially like to play video games, go out to eat or to a coffee shop, visit the library, and walk the dogs.

Josh says that the progress Welsere has made, and the impact Welsere has had on Josh’s life is much greater than he ever could have imagined.

Big Brothers Big Sisters defends the potential of youth in the Fargo-Moorhead area by matching kids with caring mentors like Josh.

There are currently 88 kids waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister, like you. In just four hours a month, you can help a child realize their biggest possible future.

To volunteer, call 701-451-4877 or visit BBBSFargo.org.