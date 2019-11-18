NDDoH Raising Awareness about Safe Antibiotic Use

November 18-22 is Antibiotics Awareness Week.

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health is raising awareness about the importance of safe antibiotic use.

The NDDoH says about two million people get an antibiotic-resistant infection every year, and at least 23,000 of those people die.

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria in the body develop an immunity to the antibiotics designed to kill them.

The Department of Health says to take antibiotics exactly as prescribed. Antibiotics do not work on viruses or some common bacterial infections including bronchitis, sinus infections, and some ear infections.

November 18-22 is Antibiotics Awareness Week.