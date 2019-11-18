Sanford Hosts First-Ever Women’s Social

The event features two keynote speakers

FARGO, N.D. — Sanford Health is hosting its first–ever Women’s Social at Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo.

The event caters to all women across Fargo–Moorhead and features two national keynote speakers, Cris Linnares and Megan Tamte, touching on women’s wellness empowerment.

About 200 women are there to connect with one another and ask health questions to Sanford medical providers.

Sanford officials say events like these are needed in our community for multiple reasons.

“First of all, women empower other women around health, but there are a number of ways to really access opportunities to improve your health. We really want to highlight some of the opportunities in the community for learning about your health,” says Sanford’s Executive Director of Women’s Health and Primary Care Cyndy Skorick.

All proceeds from the event tickets go to UCodeGirl, a local nonprofit encouraging young girls to pursue STEM careers.