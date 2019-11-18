UND Hockey to Play 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame Game in Nashville Against Penn State

The Fighting Hawks and Nittany Lions will play at Bridgestone Arena

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota hockey team is headed to Music City.

UND announced, in partnership with Ralph Engelstad Arena and the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena, that Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN will play host to the 2020 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game between the Fighting Hawks and Penn State.

The game is set for Saturday, October 17th, at 7:07 p.M.

This is just one of a series of neutral-site destination games for UND who, in the last three years alone, has traveled to New York City, NY and Las Vegas, NV to play a nonconference matchup.

When it came to choosing the next site for one of these contests, Nashville seemed like a no-brainer.

“We are really excited to be heading to Nashville,” general manager at Ralph Engelstad Arena Jody Hodgson said. “When you talk about the UND hockey program, I think head coach brad Berry would tell you that he seeks the play on the biggest stages and the biggest environments against the biggest opponents. Certainly one of the goals is to try and create life experiences and lifetime memories for their student athletes, and we think the Nashville experience fits in perfectly with that.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, December 14th beginning at 10:00 a.m.