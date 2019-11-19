Dr. Paul Tikalsky brings research knowledge to UND presidential search

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The fifth candidate for University of North Dakota President believes the university can get into the next level in aeronautics and energy education.

Dr. Paul Tikalsky is the Dean of the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology at Oklahoma State University. His research led to more durable concrete that produces hundreds of millions of tons less of the pollutant fly ash.

He says UND creates the research and educates the students who will drive the economy of North Dakota.

“My particular skill set really is in helping others succeed and providing, getting the resources to them and listening to them, finding out what do we need to do the next big thing,” Tikalsky said.

Six finalists are in the running. A decision on the next president is expected in early December.