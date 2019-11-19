Holiday tree arrives in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – The beginning of the holiday season is upon us and the City of Fargo is ready to celebrate.

The parks department set up the famous Christmas tree at the Depot downtown. The process took roughly an hour and had its own police escort.

Onlookers were present and excited for the tree to go up and mark the start of a cheerful holiday season in Fargo.

This year the tree was donated by the Hanson family.

“I think it means a lot to the community. I think the whole community really looks forward to it every year. It’s such an iconic thing, when you’re driving down main, to look at, and I think the whole thing really starts the holiday season,” Fargo Park District Event Specialist Stephanie D’Ambrosio said.

The real holiday festivities will begin with the tree lighting on Tuesday night followed by the annual Holiday Lights Parade.