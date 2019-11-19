Inmate who Walked Away from Centre Inc. Arrested

An investigation is ongoing to determine what additional charges will be filed.

FARGO, N.D.–The inmate who walked away from Centre Inc. on Sunday has been arrested.

The High Plains Fugitive Task Force along with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Fargo Police received information from the public that led them to an apartment in North Fargo where 30-year-old Juan Francisco Martinez was seen getting into a vehicle.

Police performed a traffic stop and Martinez was taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing to determine what additional charges will be filed.

Anyone with leads on fugitives can submit information online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips/ or through the “USMS TIPS” mobile app.