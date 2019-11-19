Memory Cafe Of The Red River Valley Gives Back To The Community

The non-profit organization is trying to change the way we think about memory loss.

FARGO, N.D. – Memory Cafe is a place where people suffering with slight or severe memory loss can socialize, play games and do activities together.

“We are absolutely devoted to the idea of changing the way we think about memory loss and so we do that in a variety of ways, but it’s most important to us to remind our people, our participants, our friends at Memory Cafe they are valued, significant members of the Fargo–Moorhead Area and so doing this annual community service project is a really great way to remind them of that,” says Deb Kaul, the Co-Founder of Memory Cafe.

The group hosts an annual community service project that reminds participants of Memory Cafe that they are valued, significant members of the Fargo–Moorhead Area.

This year 25 students from the GATE program at Westside Elementary joined seniors to tie fleece blankets.

“The inter generational impact is just really significant for both the youth and the people who are seniors. We just need each other and the youth brings so much vitality and spunk and energy and joy and the seniors bring a lot of experience and wonderful listening skills and just an interest in these little lives,” she says.

“They’ve given so much too every one of us, and I just feel like we need to do the same for them,” says Shayla, a student at Westside Elementary.

“I hope to make everyone here has a great day and to spend time with some kids,” she adds.

The 18 fleece blankets were donated to Down Home Non–Profit and Ronald McDonald house.

The Down Home is a nonprofit that equips and furnishes the homes of people who are just leaving homelessness, and the Ronald McDonald house provides a home for families from outside the region who are receiving medical care in the F–M area.

This is the second year Memory Cafe is hosting the event, and the first year that they have involved students.

