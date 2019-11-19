NDSU Professor’s Research Says People Don’t Work Well With Others

FARGO, N.D. — Do you work well with others? Research suggests probably not.

Members of NDSU’s Phi Kappa Phi gather at the Memorial Union for its annual honors program.

It comes after an NDSU communications professor presented research on why people don’t work well with others.

He finds groups are typically dysfunctional and many people go into group work with wrong expectations.

“Sometimes we assume the worst in others, and also how sometimes we assume that good group interaction will occur naturally when that isn’t the case many of the times. Most of the time we have to have somebody help facilitate interaction,” says Dr. Stephenson Beck.

He also received a University award after his presentation.