Rheault Farm Adds 25–Foot Christmas Tree As It Gets Ready For Santa Village

The Christmas tree is one of the last additions to the village and adds a big final touch to the holiday decorations.

FARGO, N.D.- The tree is traveling by truck from the home of the property owner who donated it to the Fargo Park District.

For many, the Christmas tree is the first thing they see when driving by the Santa Village before they head inside to meet Mr. & Mrs. Claus.

“It’s always so much fun to see the little kids run up to the tree, and take their annual family picture in front of it, and just know that that’s the last thing they get to see before they get to go into Santa’s house and meet Santa,” says Jessica Korynta, the Event Specialist at Fargo Park District.

Santa Village will open its doors on Saturday, November 30 from 1–7.