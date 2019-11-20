Davies Volleyball Handling Expectations Heading into State Tournament

Eagles go in to State Tournament as No.1 Seed

FARGO, N.D. — Davies volleyball heads into Thursday’s Class A State Tournament as the number one seed from the east with a 30 and 1 record and riding a 26–match win streak. With that, the Eagles know what’s ahead of them and what needs to get done in order to bring home the school’s first state title.

The Eagles are under the helm of first year head coach Carolyn Olson who came down from Grand Forks Red River before the season began. With the RoughRiders, Olson won six state titles in her twenty four years.

Olson’s current team has embraced the experience she’s brought to the program. When first serve comes against Mandan at the FargoDome, the team’s ability to handle whatever comes their way proves their outcome and the ultimate goal achieved.

“Giving kids those opportunities to embrace the fact were going to be challenged at some point and we need to have a plan and need to be able to deal with it,” Olson said. I think with that knowledge and going into the weekend, the kids feel prepared and feel like they can handle anything that comes their way during the tournament and that gives us a great sense of confidence going into the weekend.”

“I think coach Olson knows that we all really want it and she tells us all the time that were going to get pushed but you have to push back and react well and were going to be stressed but need to be able to fall back on to each other,” outside hitter Morgan Hall said.

“I feel like we’ve been handling it pretty we just lean on each other if we have stress and we talk with each other and talk it out,” middle hitter Madeline Cooper said. “Kind of just play our game. We know what we want to do and how to do it.”

Davies and Mandan’s first serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday from The Dome.