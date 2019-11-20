Man Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault At Crookston Shelter

CROOKSTON, Minn. — A man staying at a shelter in Crookston is arrested for an alleged sexual assault.

Police were called around 1:30 this afternoon to Care and Share.

They found 24-year-old Ethan Basche of Mountain Iron, Minnesota with a 23-year-old female victim.

She was taken to the hospital for an evaluation while Basche was taken to jail for criminal sexual conduct.

Police say the victim and suspect know each other.