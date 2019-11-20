North Dakota Behavioral Health Is Redesigning Its Social Services Program

They want to do this by restoring funding for the Parent Lead Program, expand crisis services capacity across regions, and sustain behavioral health prevention.

FARGO, N.D.- The organization has found there is a lack of consistent care across the state.

“We’ve been putting a lot of focus working across legislative branch and executive branch working with the governor and First Lady Katherine, and looking at the services needed in order to improve our behavioral health system,” says Pam Sagness, Director, North Dakota Behavioral Health.

They have come together as an administration to provide better services to more access points.

“How are we helping counties shift into zones so that we reduce administrative costs and really shift more funding towards the programs and services that people need. So that’s the first part of it. The second is process so how do we redesign programs delivered at the county level and at the state level so that the client is at the center of those programs and we’re delivering them as efficiently as possible,” says Sara Stolt, Transformation Manager, ND Human Services.

They want to do this by restoring funding for the Parent Lead Program, expand crisis services capacity across regions, and sustain behavioral health prevention and early intervention in schools.

One of the things they are implementing right now that is really important for the state is the need for peer support specialist in the state, especially in the rural areas of North Dakota.

“So, we really as a state, double down on support by certifying peers and also reimbursing for their services through the Medicaid program and other state programs,” says Sagness.

The organization has been touring across the state sharing how they plan to reinvent the program and to get feedback from the community.

“We need to understand what the community problems are, how can we help provide solutions, how can we address gaps or connect resources,” says Stolt.

They say they’re not looking to take away jobs but rather re purpose roles in the department to be more effective.

If you’d like to participate and be part of redesigning the structure of the program, you can click to this link.