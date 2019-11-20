Red River Valley Fair Manager Resigns

Bryan Schulz says he decided it was time to do something else

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Red River Valley Fair Association is looking for a new manager.

Bryan Schulz has resigned after 12 years.

He says he decided it was time to do something else.

Schulz says he has a couple of other job prospects he’s considering.

The former West Fargo City Commissioner previously worked for the FM Convention and Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce before he was hired to run the fair and oversee Big Iron in 2008.