Sen. Smith to introduce bill to recruit & retain doctors in rural areas

WASHINGTON – Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith will release a bipartisan bill on Thursday on Rural Health Day to recruit and keep doctors in rural areas.

She says many med students don’t learn or train in rural areas, so the idea in working in one may not occur to them.

Smith believes if they can train in non-metro areas, they’ll stay working there.

A big part of the bill will help with doctors’ student loan debt since bigger areas tend to pay more.

“It targets that student loan debt relief to students that are practicing and training and then working in rural areas,” Smith said.

Three rural hospitals have closed in Minnesota this year in Albert Lea, Pine City and Albany.

A National Rural Health Association report says nearly 675 hospitals are vulnerable or at risk of closing.