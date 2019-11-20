Xcel Energy Scam Targets Local Businesses

Xcel Energy says the scammers are also targeting the elderly.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department became aware of a scam involving Xcel Energy Wednesday morning.

Fargo Police say they heard from multiple local businesses claiming they received calls that appeared to be from Xcel Energy. The scammers threatened to disrupt services if the businesses didn’t pay within a certain time period.

The Fargo Police Department recommends talking with family, friends and coworkers to prevent anyone from falling victim to the scam.